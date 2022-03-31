KC Awards Bids For Project

At a recent special meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees awarded contracts for asbestos abatement in the health/business and library buildings and interior renovations in those structures.

The work is scheduled to begin in April.

The abatement project contract totals $391,322 with the option to accept alternate bids, totaling $20,302, for additional abatement in the buildings.

Bids for interior renovation were reviewed by the board and contracts awarded as seven bid packages.

They total $4,464,669.

Among the area contractors are Litteken Construction of Breese, Hoelscher Interiors of Aviston, Industrial Mechanical Contractors of Centralia and Field Wrxs of Teutopolis.

The project is the first phase of renovations planned at KC to modernize and renovate main campus classrooms.