KC Graduation Information

Kaskaskia College is holding its spring graduation ceremony Friday, May 13 on the main campus.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will recognize all students who graduated in December of 2021, and who graduate in May or July of this year.

Graduates can order caps and gowns online at Kaskaskia.ShopOakHalli.com. The last day to order is March 30. There is no charge to the student to participate in commencement or for the cap and gown.

Students must have completed an online graduation application to order from Oak Hall.

For more information, contact KC Registrar Jenna Eldred at 1-800-642-0859.