KC Hosts IDEA Drafting Competition By WGEL - Mar 21, 2022 Front: Matt Brumfield, Lane Griffin, Braydon Maas, Tyler Bates. Back: Esai Uribe, Jared Simmons, Jaxson Slagley, Connor Loeb, Jacob Brooks. Recently, Kaskaskia College hosted the annual Illinois Design Educators Association (IDEA) drafting competition for high school student from area schools. Pictured are the winners from Centralia High School (above) and Nashville High School (below). Rheanna Kiefer, Ryan Stiegman, Emma Eberhart, Kaden Gajewski, Landen Lane, Nick Davis