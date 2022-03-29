KC Now Program Meeting Wednesday

The school boards of Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 recently approved motions to allow their students to be in the KC Now program offered by Kaskaskia College.

The program allows junior and senior students to accrue more college credit.

A special event to explain the program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Greenville High School library. It is open to Greenville and Mulberry Grove high school students and their parents. This is a come-and-go event.

Although only junior and seniors will participate next school year, parents of underclassmen are welcome to attend and learn about the KC Now program.