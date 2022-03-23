KC Professor Awarded Grant by Illinois Arts Council Agency

Kaskaskia College English Professor Josh Woods has been awarded an Individual Artist Support Grant by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The grant is intended to help Woods further develop his novel, The Black Palace, both as a marketed book and as a potential adaptation into a series.

“A grant award from the IACA is a real honor among writers and artists in Illinois, so to see a strange indie project like mine get that support was both delightful and encouraging,” said Woods. “If you have a cool, crazy creative idea of your own, give it a shot. You might be surprised at how much support it gets.”

KC Dean of Arts and Science Kellie Henegar is elated with Woods’ grant award. “The College is very happy to hear that Professor Woods has received an Illinois Arts Council grant. Professor Woods brings so much to our KC faculty, and we are very proud of his accomplishments!”

Described as a gothic horror action-adventure, The Black Palace traps the reader into a world of witches, with the palace serving a threshold to a world of supernatural secrets. The novel has received great reviews on Amazon, Goodreads, and other sites. In addition to The Black Palace, Woods’ has written O Monstrous World!, a book of stories that received the International Book Awards for Fiction: Short Story. He has edited three anthologies of fiction, and published genre and literary short stories in numerous journals, magazines, and collections, in addition to having published essays of creative non-fiction, writing craft, and peer-reviewed scholarship. His podcast, The Monster Professor, explores the role of monsters in literature, myth, film, folklore, and pop culture. He teaches Creative Writing, Literature, and College Composition at Kaskaskia College.

Created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1965, the Illinois Arts Council Agency’s mission is to build a strong, creative, and connected Illinois through the Arts. The agency’s Individual Artist Support (IAS) program assists Illinois artists in realizing a career goal, taking advantage of a professional opportunity, or producing and presenting an artistic project.