The Kingsbury Park District board recently passed the budget for the 2022 calendar year.

The budget predicts expenditures of $2,082,944, which will be $208,622 below the total funds available.

New bonds were recently issued by the park board which gives the district $692,084 in the capital improvements fund.

All funds in the budget are balanced with expenditures of $406,295 in the general fund and $446,890 in the recreation fund.