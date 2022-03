The Greenville Public Library is celebrating National Pencil Day on Wednesday.

Library Director Jo Keillor shared with us the fun fact that the average pencil could draw a line that is 35-45 miles long. Everyone who checks out material from the library Wednesday will receive a free pencil.

Click below to hear more:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PENCIL-DAY.mp3

No purchase is necessary to participate.

The library is open Wednesday from 10 to 11:50 a.m., 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:50 p.m.

For more information, call 618-664-3115.