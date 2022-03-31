Library Hosting Spring Coloring Contest

Boys and girls 10 years of age and younger are invited to participate in the Greenville Public Library’s new coloring contest.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL there are two age groups: 0-6 and 7-10. Coloring sheets can be picked up at the library or print them below. Completed sheets must be turned in with name and phone number attached on a separate sheet of paper no later than Wednesday, April 13. Winners of each age group will win an Easter basket full of goodies.

Click below for more:

No purchase is necessary to participate.

For more information, call the library at 618-664-3115.

0-6 COLORING SHEET:

7-10 COLORING SHEET: