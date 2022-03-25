LRCF Fundraising Committee Meeting Invitation

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation’s fundraising committee is planning events for this year and seeking new members with fresh ideas.

The committee will meet Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenville First Christian church in room 101. And it is open to interested resident.

For more information about the committee, call Gina at 618-410-6014.

The foundation provides assistance to Bond County cancer patients who meet specific income guidelines.

Last year, despite COVID-19 limitations, $33,000 was raised for the foundation.

The first fundraiser of the year will be Saturday, May 7 at the Bond County Cruise-In.

To learn more about the foundation, go to the website LemuelRhodes.org.