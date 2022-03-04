McNece Found Guilty Of Felony Sex Crime

A rural Pocahontas man was found guilty in Bond County Circuit Court this week of a felony sex crime.

The jury’s verdict was that Howard McNece, age 58, was guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor over five years of age.

The alleged crime occurred in 2017 and the charge was filed in 2018. The victim was a 13-year-old female.

A sentencing hearing for McNece is scheduled for May 3 at 9 a.m. with Associate Circuit Judge Ronald Slemer presiding.

The crime is a Class 2 felony with a possible prison term of three to seven years. Probation is also possible.

The trial began Monday, February 28 with jury selection. The state called four witnesses to the stand and the defense had three.

After the verdict was read Wednesday afternoon, State’s Attorney Dora Mann asked Judge Slemer to revoke the defendant’s bond. The judge revoked bond, and McNece was taken into custody to be held without bond.

The probation department will conduct a pre-sentence investigation. Judge Slemer indicated a sex offender evaluation is required and the probation department is to select a qualified person or individual to do the evaluation.