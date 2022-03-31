MG FFA Places 4th In Poultry Judging

The FFA Section 19 Poultry Judging CDE took place Wednesday, March 16, at Nokomis High School. This contest consists of interior and exterior egg grading, grading whole carcasses and identifying their parts, identifying defects in poultry products, and judging live birds. At this competition there were nine chapters present from Section 19, including Mulberry Grove, whose team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Lily Bourgeois, Peyton Simpson, Shawnee Tedrick, Ellie Albert, and Diana Bone.

The team place 4th overall. Individually, Addison Hebenstreit placed 4th and Lily Bourgeois placed 8th.