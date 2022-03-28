Midland States Bank Donates To Simple Room

Midland States Bank has made a $6,000 contribution to the Simple Room, located in Greenville.

The grant is provided by the Midland States Bank Foundation and it will support The Simple Room’s summer literacy program. Through the grant, 25 students will be able to attend The Simple Room’s Project 24 program for free.

The Midland State Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities where the bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the foundation has contributed more than $1,360,000 to non-profit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint.