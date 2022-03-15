March 11 & 14 Candidate Filings

Two candidates for the Bond County Board filed petitions last Friday at the county clerk’s office.

They are Bernard Myers, a Republican, who is running in District 2, and Jeff Rehkemper, also a Republican, running in District 5.

Three submitted petitions for precinct committeeman.

They included Dan Sidwell, Democrat, for the Old Ripley precinct; Travis Edwards, Democrat, for Burgess 1; and Bernard Myers, Republican for LaGrange.

Monday was the final day for candidates to submit petitions for the June 28 primary election.

There was one more filing for Bond County Board. Mike Mueller of Pierron is running as a Democrat for County Board District 3.

Four Republicans filed for precinct committeeman. They are Sherri Beckham and Douglas Marti, both in Central 1; Brett Steiner in Central 1A, and Tom Schaefer in Central 6.

Democrat candidates for committeeman, filing on the final day, were Branson Carter in Central 6 and Dennis Potthast in LaGrange.

Each precinct has one Democrat and one Republican committeeman.