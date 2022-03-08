More Wins For Jays Scholastic Bowl Varsity Team

The Greenville Junior High School scholastic bowl teams continue to have outstanding seasons.

The varsity squad recently won a very close game against Edwardsville Liberty, then defeated Nokomis and Vandalia twice.

The contest against Edwardsville Liberty was won by Greenville 255-245.

Late in the contest the teams exchanged leads, but the Blue Jays pulled it out at the end. Eli Ennen and Jay Miller came up with timely answers for the Jays, then the team won by correctly spelling four words.

In the game, Greenville answered 11 toss-ups and Liberty answered nine. Only one toss-up went unanswered in the game.

Miller led Greenville by answering nine toss-ups.

The varsity Jays beat Nokomis 260-35 as Coleson Hoffman and Isaiah Sussenbach had four toss-ups apiece. Caleb Ward and Jonas Busby added two each.

The Jays won over Vandalia 235-60 in the first game. Ward and Miller answered four toss-ups each, and Hoffman had two.

Greenville claimed the second game over Vandalia, 235-75, as Hoffman answered six toss-ups and Ward, three.

In junior varsity competition, Greenville won three of four games. Liberty beat the Jays 245-110. Leading in toss-ups for the local team were Brock Riedemann with three and Alex Curry with two.

In the 150-60 win over Nokomis, Connor Wilke and Selah Field had five and four toss-ups respectively.

The JV Jays beat Vandalia twice, 80-60 and 135-64. Field and Curry scored two toss-ups each in the first game, and Riedemann answered three toss-ups in the second one.