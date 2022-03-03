Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association Holds Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association was conducted Tuesday night with approximately 50 in attendance.

The big news from the cemetery board was the finances of the association have improved to where someone can be hired to mow the cemetery. Volunteers took care of the mowing and trimming the first two years.

The association was created two years ago, starting with no funds, but donations, lot sales, interment fees, memorials and trust income, along with fundraisers, have led to what Board President Michael Turley stated is a stable condition of the cemetery.

It was announced seven bids were received for mowing and the work will be done by Gary Jackson of Greenville.

Board Member Trevor Suess advised the plan is to have volunteers mow the cemetery once in March and once in November. Jackson will mow April through October.

An announcement will be made when the workday will be this month.

A Wes Pourchot cookout, to raise funds for the cemetery, is scheduled for May 6.

During the first two years of the association’s operation of the cemetery, there were 74 burials and 76 lots sold.