Multi-Agency Warrant Sweep Results In Drug Arrests

During the evening hours of Thursday, March 24, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Hillsboro and Litchfield Police, Illinois State Police, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office began Operation REAL. Montgomery County Law Enforcement conducted an arrest warrant sweep that resulted in numerous methamphetamine-related arrests.

Warrants for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine were obtained for 51 year old John Davis and 40 year old Tamala Barker-Davis, of Litchfield; 36 year old Felonee Schrage, of Taylor Springs; and 50 year old Shane Ogden, of Raymond. 63 year old Thomas Light, of Hillsboro, was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

All individuals were located and taken into custody throughout different locations across Montgomery County. Each was processed and booked into the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of bond. Several of the individuals were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine when they were taken into custody and additional charges are pending.

While a multijurisdictional team of law enforcement was searching for Thomas Light he was located at a residence in Hillsboro with multiple other subjects. Two of them, 51 year old Shawn Mclean, and 53 year old Paul Mueller, both of Hillsboro, were also taken into custody for methamphetamine offenses. A search reportedly led to the seizure of additional illegal drugs. In addition to the methamphetamine a suspected marijuana indoor grow operation was located and seized.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins says this was the first stage of Operation REAL. Additional arrest warrants are reportedly being sought for several individuals for the delivery of methamphetamine and more arrests are expected.