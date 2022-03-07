New Branch Manager At The FNB Greenville

The FNB Community Bank has named Brett Bruhn as the new manager of its Greenville branch.

Bruhn joined The FNB as a loan officer in September of last year, specializing in originating consumer, home mortgage and agriculture/commercial loans.

Bruhn is a 40-year veteran of the banking industry. His managerial experience includes serving as vice-president and Hamel branch manager of The First National Bank of Staunton.

In addition to leading the Greenville branch, Bruhn will continue as a loan officer for the Greenville and Bond County area.