New Greenville City Manager Takes Oath

Greenville’s new City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp was sworn in Monday evening during a special council meeting.

Click below to hear a brief comment by Mayor George Barber and the administration of the oath of office by City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson:

Hollenkamp was hired by the council in mid-January as the first full-time city manager of Greenville.

During the search for a new city manager, Sue Ann Nelson was interim city manager in addition to continuing her duties as city clerk and finance director, and also took on economic development work.

She served as interim city manager from late last August until Monday night.