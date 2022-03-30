New Greenville Finance Director

The City of Greenville has secured a new finance director.

Michelle Liggett has accepted the position and will begin work April 19.

A news release from the city states Liggett brings municipality experience in management, finance, human resources, technology and accounting.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Liggett lives south of Carlyle, has been married 25 years and has two children.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp stated “Sue Ann Nelson has expertly led the city in many aspects, not just finance, and I believe Michelle Liggett will continue that tradition of servant leadership.”

Nelson has resigned as Greenville finance director and city clerk. A search is underway for a city clerk, which the city manager said will be a part-time position.