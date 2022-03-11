New Group Looks To “Grow Greenville”

The Greenville City Council has been introduced to a new group formed in the past few months to help improve Greenville.

About a half a dozen business people and two Greenville University students attended Tuesday night’s meeting to make the council aware of the organization known as Grow Greenville.

Randy Alderman spoke to the council, noting the group was born out of an abundance of concern about the direction Greenville was going and the pace with which some things were happening. The group is a non-profit organization made up of business owners, people with vested interest in the business community, and some members of the Greenville First at Greenville University. He said the purpose is to grow Greenville and see things progress. The group hopes to work alongside the city, keep things moving forward, and pick up the pace of some things.

Breck Nelson, who owns several downtown Greenville properties along with his wife, talked about areas of emphasis for the group. He said the group has identified three areas of immediate need: the I-70 corridor and how to get more traffic off the interstate: the intersection of Harris Avenue/Rt. 127 and Third Street to attract people to the downtown area; and the Greenville Square.

Councilmen Bill Carpenter and Ivan Estevez made comments supporting the efforts of Grow Greenville.