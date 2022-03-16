One Injured In Fayette County Accident

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police report a semi truck was eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile post 68 around 7:38 AM. The driver, 52 year old Vera Stovall, of Charlotte, NC, pulled the truck over to the right shoulder. A second semi truck, driven by 57 year old Brian Hamilton, of Marion, IN, was traveling eastbound in the same location. Police say Hamilton allegedly failed to reduce speed, ran off the roadway, and struck the driver’s side of the truck sitting on the side of the road.

Hamilton then reportedly crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the left, coming to rest partially in the median and partially in the left lane.

Stovall was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Hamilton, who was not injured, was issued a citation for alleged Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Part of I-70 was shut down during the crash investigation.