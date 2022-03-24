Overview Of Bond County Primary Candidates

Now that the filing period has ended, a review of the candidates shows there are no primary election races for Bond County offices.

Three of the four incumbents for county-wide offices are unopposed.

They are Republican Sheriff James Leitschuh, Republican Treasurer Colleen Camp, and Democrat County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Two filed as candidates for circuit clerk and since they represent different parties, they will not be against each other until the November 8 general election.

They are Republican Incumbent Randi Workman and Democrat Elisabeth (Lis) Ward.

While there are no county board races for the June 28 primary election, four of the five incumbents will be challenged in the November election.

The candidates include Incumbent Democrat Joe Whalen of Smithboro and Republican Christopher Timmerman of Pocahontas in District 1, Incumbent Democrat Gerald Lee McCray and Republican Bernard Myers, both of rural Greenville, in District 2; Incumbent Republican Jacob Rayl and Democrat Mike Mueller, both from Pierron, in District 3; and Incumbent Democrat Adam Boudouris and Republican Jeff Rehkemper, both from Greenville, in District 5.

Incumbent Democrat Wes Pourchot of rural Greenville is the only candidate in District 4.