Park District 2021 Year In Review

The Kingsbury Park District has presented a 2021 year-in-review report.

According to the report, 5,573 people participated in Kingsbury Park District programs and attended events at pavilions last year.

The swimming pool was open for the summer. There were 8,406 visitors. In addition, there were 200 participants in swim lessons, 61 members on the swim team and six who participated in lifeguarding classes.

It was noted a family living in a home worth $100,000 paid $106 in property taxes to the park district.

Kingsbury Park District maintains 10 parks covering 215 acres. This includes the swimming pool, two baseball fields, five playgrounds, a skateboard park, seven shelters, a meeting room, walking and horseback trails, a disc golf course, a 30-acre lake, and an 80-acre nature preserve.