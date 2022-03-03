Photography & Art Exhibit At KC

Southern Illinois artist Michael Aldag has a new photography and art series on display at Kaskaskia College.

The exhibit is titled “Temple” and dives into the past of several abandoned and repurposed church buildings throughout the region.

This is the first solo art exhibit hosted by KC since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. It is free to visit and open at the Boswell Art Gallery, now through March 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gallery is located in Kaskaskia College’s Lifelong Learning Center.

Aldag’s work has been exhibited at many venues in the region. He had a show in January at Peoria. He also hosts classes in art-making at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon.

KC Art Program Coordinator Tim Wight reported the college will have its first ever Student Art Show in April.