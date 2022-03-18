Plan Commission Hearing On GU Requests

Two requests from Greenville University will be the topics at a public hearing by the Greenville Plan Commission on Monday, March 28.

The university is asking the city to vacate a portion of First Street, running north to south between College Avenue and Oak Street, and to vacate an alley, going north to south, between First and Prairie Streets and College Avenue and Oak Street.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

Breck Nelson from the university stated the plan is to construct a new 248-bed dormitory which will also include a school of nursing department. Greenville University has partnered with the St. John’s School of Nursing to provide the program to students.

Nelson said the building may also have a small gathering place for students and members of the community.

According to Nelson, it is hoped groundbreaking can occur in June so the building will be ready for use the fall of 2023.

The university is also planning to tear down Holtwick Hall, a residency structure that was built in 1962, Nelson stated. It is located along North Prairie Street, behind the Ellen Mannoia Hall.