Pocahontas Kindergarten Pre-Registration March 30

To help plan classes and transportation, Pocahontas School will conduct kindergarten screening and pre-registration.

It will be Wednesday, March 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Parents should contact Kim at the school at 618-669-2296 to schedule a screening time. The entire process will take about 45 minutes.

If parents cannot make the date and time scheduled, they can contact the school and make an appointment.

Screenings will take place in the office, library and gym. Parents must bring birth certificates and shot/immunization records.

If a child attends KRP, he or she will be pulled out of class to complete the screening.

Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or before September 1 of this year.