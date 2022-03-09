Popcorn Day At Greenville Public Library

If you like popcorn, you’ll want to visit the Greenville Public Library on Thursday.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL March 10 is National Popcorn Lovers Day. All patrons who check out materials from the library Thursday will receive a free pack of microwave popcorn to take home and enjoy.

The library is open Thursday from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:50 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to participate. For more information, call the library at 664-3115.