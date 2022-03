Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a Rainbow Playgroup Thursday, March 17 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Any family with a child under three years of age is invited to attend. No pre-registration is required.

Children will enjoy a simple craft, snack, story time and more. They will also receive a packet with a book, activity and toy.

For more information about Project Parenting, call 664-5009, extension 2.