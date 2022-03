Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a pajama-themed Family Reading Night Thursday, March 24.

Everyone will connect at 7 p.m. on Google Meet, wearing their pj’s.

From 7 to 7:45 p.m., the group will share stories and sing a goodnight song.

Participants are invited to fill out the RSVP Google form on the Project Parenting Facebook page to receive a free packet that includes a book and stuffed animal.

Project Parenting is for boys and girls under three years of age.