Randy Alderman Named Recipient Of 29th Gerald Turley Memorial Award

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Randy Alderman as the winner of the 29th Annual Turley Award. Mentors, co-workers, friends, and community members have listed his qualifications and a long list of community involvement dating back to his childhood. Randy has been and continues to be involved in a multitude of organizations and community events that greatly benefit Greenville.

“Even in his early years he spent a great deal of time on the Greenville Square helping merchants. It seems that he has never quit helping others. Whether it’s been his work in the chamber, the Catholic Church, the Greenville Jaycee’s, or many of the other projects sponsored by our community,” said Frank Watson, who nominated Randy for the award. “To me he embodies all the traits and qualities of Gerald Turley,”

Frank Joy, who also nominated Randy said, “Randy has given unselfishly of his time and energies working for the benefit of our community over a very long number of years. There are very few events, organizations, clubs, schools, or businesses in Greenville that have not benefited in some way from the efforts of Randy Alderman. Randy always looks for a new or better way to accomplish his task. An example would be his creating the first community website while he was director of the Chamber of Commerce. It is evident from the list of his involvement in our community that Randy has shown outstanding leadership to a large and varied number of local organizations.”

This year’s Turley Award Ceremony, honoring Randy, will be held at the SureStay Event Hall (behind Los Amigos Restaurant) on Tuesday, April 19th. The reception will start at 7pm with desserts provided by Jenny’s Jewels and a coffee & hot chocolate bar by Espressions Coffee Roasting Co. Ticket prices for this event are $10 and can be purchased in advance from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. To purchase advance tickets and RSVP, please call 618-664-9272 or go to greenvilleilchamber.org to pay online.

Winners of the Gerald Turley Memorial Award are selected by a special committee from the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Created in 1994 to honor a Greenville citizen who has demonstrated personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation, and community leadership to promote the success of Greenville. The award was named for Gerald Turley, former mayor of Greenville.