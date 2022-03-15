Scholarships Available From Greenville Optimists

The Greenville Optimist Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school.

The Optimist General Scholarship, in memory of Kathryn Holzhauer, and the Bill Wise Memorial Scholarship are available.

Winners will be judged on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular involvement and community service.

Students entering a field of study that emphasizes working with youth will be given priority, and other criteria may include wildlife conservation and involvement with service groups.

Applications and more information are available at the Greenville High School guidance office with all seniors welcome to apply.

Applications are due April 1.