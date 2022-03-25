Scout Presents Marine Veterans Memorial Concept

On Monday, March 21st, Kyle Hess made a presentation to the Marine Historical Society for his concept that he will propose as an Eagle Scout Project. The existing Marine Veterans Memorial is located in the Marine Village Park in the center of town. Constructed in 2018, it is situated between Duncan Street and the Army Tank.

Kyle’s concept is to extend the concrete walkways around the tank and to add landscape features around the Tank. He also proposes to add soldier sculptures to the existing landscape next to the monuments of the Memorial. He presented a two-phase plan and discussed details with the Historical Society. The members responded favorably to his plan, gave their support, and encouraged Kyle to present his proposal to the Marine Village Board.