Section High School Dairy Judging At Fairgrounds

The Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville was populated with over 300 high school agriculture students from Central and Southern Illinois Wednesday.

High school dairy judging was held for three state sections.

Greenville High School Agriculture Teacher Steve Zimmerman talked to Jeff Leidel about the event. He said Section 15, which goes as far as Jerseyville, and Section 15, which extends to Mt. Vernon, are also invited to the event. He said they had to make some adjustments to the activities because of the rain. He said the Greenville FFA is very fortunate to host this event as there aren’t as many farmers in the dairy industry.

Zimmerman said the section dairy judging show has been held here for about the last 20 years and continues to have quality animals for judging.