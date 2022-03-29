Smithboro Man Facing Felony Charges In Fayette County

36 year old Bobby J. Webber, of Smithboro, was charged Friday in Fayette County Court with alleged Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Aggravated Battery of a Victim Over 60, Aggravated Battery to a Handicapped Person; and Resisting a Peace Officer.

The charges allege that Webber entered a residence on North Kennedy Boulevard in Fayette County, kicked down a door and pushed his way inside, where he allegedly committed the battery offenses, and later disobeyed orders from and fled from a police officer.

Webber appeared in court Friday and bond was set at $30,000. He is scheduled for another appearance with counsel on April 6.