Sorento Home A Total Loss In Early Morning Fire

An early morning fire destroyed a home in the 300 block of Hall Street in Sorento Wednesday.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL their department was paged at 1:45 AM to the home, which was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Shoal Creek, and New Douglas Fire Protection Districts. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Lindley said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the state fire marshal.