Sunday Accident Injures Two

Two Vandalia residents were injured in a motorcycle accident in Greenville Sunday night.

Greenville police report the driver of the motorcycle, Jerry L. Carroll, age 51, and a passenger, Shaelynn Cole, age 17, was flown to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

It was reported to police by witnesses that the motorcycle was eastbound and slid on loose gravel at a curve on Beaumont Avenue, near Chicago Street, at 7:37 p.m. Sunday. Police advised the vehicle went off the road, sideswiped a tree, fishtailed then overturned, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.

Responding to the scene were Greenville police and EMTs from Rural Med.