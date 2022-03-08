Sunday Night Accident Injures Two

Passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 10 o’clock Sunday night at the intersection of Illinois Rt. 127 and Hookdale Avenue in Bond County.

The drivers were Ian Roach of Hillsboro and Sheyanne Stevens of Keyesport.

According to a Bond County deputy, Roach was driving a HHR sport utility vehicle northbound on Route 127. The officer indicated Stevens’ Explorer unit was southbound on Rt. 127 and struck the back passenger door of the Roach vehicle as Roach was making a left turn onto Hookdale Avenue.

The collision caused both units to spin off the pavement and into a ditch. Both vehicles had major damage.

A passenger in a front seat of the Stevens’ vehicle, an eight-year-old girl from Keyesport, was injured. The deputy advised the girl was transported by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment.

In the Roach vehicle, a front seat passenger, Kristina Velpel, age 22, from Peoria Heights, Illinois, had to be extricated then was transported by ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment of injuries.

The drivers and two other passengers in the Stevens’ unit were not hurt.

Members of the Greenville Fire Protection District, Rural Med EMS, Med Star EMS and the Bond County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene.