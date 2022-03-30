Tate Pleads Guilty To Killing Officer

A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to killing a Wayne County deputy on December 29.

Ray Tate Jr., age 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky entered the plea to an amended murder charge in the shooting death of Deputy Sean Riley. Other charges against Tate, related to the murder case, were dismissed by the state.

A sentence hearing is set for April 22. Tate is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon on $5 million bond.

The shooting of the deputy is believed to be the first of the crimes Tate allegedly committed on December 29. He made his way to the St. Louis area and now faces 14 charges in that state including kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree robbery and first degree assault.

Tate fled Missouri back to Illinois, allegedly with a hostage. It is believed vehicles were stolen and a home invasion occurred in Clinton County before Tate was arrested without incident.

No charges have been filed yet against Tate from the incidents that occurred in this area. The investigation by the Illinois State Police continues.