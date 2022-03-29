Tourism Committee Approves 8 Funding Requests

The Greenville Tourism Committee approved eight funding requests at its recent meeting.

The committee is recommending to the Greenville City Council that the requests for tourism funds be granted.

The requests include:

$10,000 for the Bond County Fourth Fest on July 1 and 2,

$6,000 for Heritage Days at the American Farm Heritage Museum July 29 through July 31,

$4,500 for the Bond County Fair August 4 through August 9.

$3,000 for the four Bond County Cruise-Ins May 7, August 6, September 10 and October 1 in downtown Greenville;

$1,000 for the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous September 16 through September 18 at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds,

$750 for the Spring Fling Festival on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds May 7,

$750 for the Bond County Humane Society’s Paws In The Park on September 17, and

$750 for the American Heritage Railroad Train Show on June 11.

Tourism funds are to be used for marketing events.