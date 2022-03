The Greenville Tourism Committee will meet Thursday, March 24 at 5:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

The agenda includes eight funding requests for upcoming local events. They include the Spring Fling Festival and Heritage Days at the American Farm Heritage Museum, the Bond County Fourth Fest, four Bond County Cruises, the Hills Fort Rendezvous, Paws In The Park, the American Heritage Railroad Train Show and the Bond County Fair.