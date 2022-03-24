Trenton Woman Charged With Reckless Homicide

The driver of a car that crashed in Trenton on January 29 and led to the death of a teenaged boy, has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court for reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Hadlee T. Grogan, age 19 of Trenton, faces charges of alleged reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

She posted $15,000 cash bond with the court and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13.

The accident occurred on Sportsman Road in Trenton the night of January 29.

Police said the vehicle, driven by Grogan, was on a curve and left the road, overturning several times.

The passenger, a 14-year old boy who was a freshman student at Highland High School, was thrown from the vehicle and died.