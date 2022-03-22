Truck & Grass Fire Monday

A truck stuck in the mud was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon, west of Greenville along Rocky Mountain Avenue.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters received the alarm at 1:04 p.m.

Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the alarm was paged as a grass fire, but when firemen arrived a pickup truck was on fire in addition to grass. He added the pickup truck became stuck in mud when items were being loaded into it.

Chief Wise said he believes heat under the truck led to the fire while a driver was trying to get it out of the mud.

The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District was called for mutual aid, but was cancelled before arriving.