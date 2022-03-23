Two From Ramsey Injured In Single Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say a man and woman from Ramsey were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Tuesday at 5:15 PM.

According to police, 47 year old James Haas was driving eastbound on 2800 North near the intersection of 1500 East, attempting to pass another vehicle. Haas lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway to the left, where his pickup overturned.

Haas and his passenger, 39 year old Amanda Haas, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Haas cited for alleged Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage, Possession of Open Alcohol by Driver, and for not wearing a seatbelt.