Two Self Inflicted Gunshot Incidents In Montgomery County

On Monday, March 21, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting incident in Butler. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject, identified as 62 year old Henry E. Garner, outside the residence with a suspected gunshot wound. Garner was transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to a rural landing zone where he was then flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where he was listed in stable condition. The Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene assisted with the investigation. Statements and evidence obtained during the investigation indicated the injury was caused by a self- inflicted gunshot wound.

On the same day, a Montgomery County deputy conducted a traffic stop at a residence North of Fillmore. The Deputy made contact with the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, identified as 57 year old Timothy C. Hopwood. During the stop Hopwood was not compliant and refused to exit the vehicle. While the Deputy was attempting to gain Hopwood’s compliance Hopwood reportedly retrieved a handgun from within the vehicle and shot himself. There was a witness on scene that also observed the incident.

The Deputy was injured while breaking a window in the vehicle in an attempt to extricate Hopwood and begin life saving measures. Hopwood was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Illinois State Police, the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service and the Fillmore Fire Department assisted at the scene. The deputy was transported to Hillsboro Area Hospital where he was treated and released.

According to the sheriff’s department, statements and evidence obtained during the investigation indicated Hopwood’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.