Greenville police arrested two females at 6:15 a.m. Saturday in a room at a local hotel.

Krystal L. Heggie, age 33, of Bloomington, was taken into custody for alleged possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. She is being held at the Bond County jail.

In addition, Ashley E. Allender, age 27, of Greenville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Collinsville Police Department. She posted bond and was released.