Unit One Board Address Rising Electric Costs & More

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and faced the reality that electric costs are rising.

With its current electric supply contract ending next month, the board voted unanimously to enter into a three-year contract with Constellation. The district has been paying 4.193 cents per kilowatt hour and the new contract is about 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Board President Nathan Mollett commented that means the district’s monthly electric bill will be going from about $5,000 to $9,000.

The action was taken after Rob Wielt from Affordable Gas & Electric, the district’s electric consultant, reported bids had been obtained and he recommended going with Constellation.

Wielt admitted he is unable to predict future rates, however believes it is good for the district to lock in the current rate.

In personnel matters, the board hired Owen Stephens as an Impact tutor for the district’s after-school program, and approved Brian Cook as a volunteer assistant high school baseball coach.

Lunch prices for next year were increased 10 cents to $2.05 for Pre-K through fifth grade and $2.15 for sixth through 12th grades.

A couple of years ago, a lunch audit revealed the Unit 1 prices were 40 cents too low and the district had to make up that amount.

It has been doing so with 10 cent increases. This is the third year of four for with the lunch price adjustments.

The district will continue to have Glass & Shuffett do the annual audit. The cost is $7,800 which is $350 more than the last audit.