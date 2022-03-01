Unit Two Accepts Financial Gift

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education accepted a financial gift at its February 23 meeting which will lead to the expansion of the high school cafeteria and the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium at the high school.

The board unanimously approved the $4 million gift from the J. Arlen Parker Estate through the AMP Family Foundation.

Parker, a Greenville native, attended high school here and was an all-state basketball player. He served as a professor at Purdue University.

The resolution states the money must be used for the construction of a new multipurpose cafeteria and gym at Greenville High School. In accepting the money, the board agreed to the designated purposes for the gift. The vote was 7-0.

Foundation Attorney Andrew G. White congratulated the district on the grant. He wrote, “The Foundation Board was particularly impressed with the community support in the fundraising process thus far, with regard to planned improvements to athletic facilities, and hopes the Bond County community continues their generous giving.”

At the same meeting, the school board unanimously approved a motion to enter into a contract with GRP Wegman for architectural and engineering concept design of the cafeteria expansion and auxiliary gym.

The cost for that design work will be $538,700.