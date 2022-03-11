Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education met Wednesday evening and approved motions related to personnel.

Five individuals, all currently teachers in the school district, were approved for new positions in the 2022-2023 school year.

They include Karen Hicks and Michelle Wayman as reading interventionists, and Jennifer Manhart and Tracy McEvers as instructional coaches. Those in the instructional coaches positions assist teachers.

Manhart will work with teachers in grades kindergarten through fourth, and McEvers in grades fifth through eighth.

The board hired Patricia Boles as a behavior specialist for next school year.

Taryn Flake was also hired as an instructional coach for teachers in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Gregg Urbanc was approved as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School, to assist with the after school tutoring program.

The resignation of Shannon Tongay, as food service kitchen manager at the Greenville Elementary and Greenville Junior High schools, was accepted.