Unit Two Board Special Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

An executive session is scheduled to be followed by possible action regarding personnel.

The individual board committees will then have discussions. The Policy and Curriculum Committee will discuss policies, including sex education, student appearance and restrictions on high school publications.

The topics for discussion for the Facilities and Transportation Committee include lights for the baseball and softball fields, and the Greenville Elementary School renovation.

The Finance Committee will meet to review bills and finances.

The school board’s next regular meeting is Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.