Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

Meeting last Wednesday, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

A resolution of dismissal and non-renewal for non-tenured teacher Rachel Burkhart was approved effective the end of this school year. She is the music teacher at Greenville Junior High.

Honorable dismissals, effective then end of the 2021-2022 school year, include half-time art teacher Kelley Higgins, family facilitator Chrissy Brown and mental health specialist Megan Harley.

The board hired Tessa Cantrill as a school social worker for the 2022-23 school term.

The resignation of Jennifer Papin as a school bus driver was accepted. Retirements approved by the board included Richard Cruthis as a school bus driver and Mark Hediger as head custodian at Pocahontas School. The retirements are effective August 10 for Cruthis and August 17 for Hediger.

Leaves of absence were granted to Brenda Summers, Tomi Traub and Ryan D’Arcy.

All motions were approved unanimously.